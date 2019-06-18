Erhart, Myrin Joseph "Mick, Mickey" born in Deadwood, SD, to Myrin Joseph Erhart and Verna (Hines) Erhart, passed away on June 14, 2019. He began his 38-year career in the aerospace industry with Boeing and retried from Spirit AeroSystems. His passion was playing pool and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Sherry (LeRoy) Erhart; daughters, Jamie Erhart, and Jordan Erhart; bonus children, Jenn Murray and Chris Murray; four grandchildren; four siblings, Jeannie Johnson, James Erhart, Ruth Nagy, and Vicki Hicks. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Erhart. Services to be held at Hope Community Church in Andover on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials, in his name, to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019