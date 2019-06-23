Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrliss A. Hershey. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hershey, Myrliss A. Myrliss A. Hershey, former Associate Professor at Wichita State University, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14th, in Lawrence, KS. Born Myrliss Groening, in Hillsboro, KS on May 9, 1928, Ms. Hershey was married for 65 years to Ralph G. Hershey who preceded her in passing, and is survived by her two sons, Ralph Douglas, and his wife, Elizabeth Gail of Pagosa Springs, CO and Randy and his wife, Shohreh of Lawrence, KS as well as her granddaughter Anna Hershey of Pagosa Springs, CO. Myrliss had a long career as an educator teaching at every level of public education, as well as professorships at K-State University, Friends University and Emporia State and served in numerous capacities as an educational consultant throughout the U.S. and internationally. She authored several books including Teacher Was a White Witch, Westminster Press: 1973; and Finding Hidden Treasures, Humanics Press: 1987, as well as an array of creative theatrical works, and musical presentations as she was a gifted singer, as well as a pianist. She gave so much to so many with an abundance of love and caring, truly making the world a better place. Memorial service to be held at Heartland Friends Meeting in Wichita on Saturday, August 10th at 11 a.m.

