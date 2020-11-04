Myrna Beal
August 23, 1929 - November 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Survivors include her three sons: Jerry and Mike Pile and Isaac Beal, two brothers: Arlis and Russell Day and numerous grandchildren and great-granddchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Cleal and Helen Day, husband, Floyd Beal, step-daughter, Deborah (Beal) Abang and niece, Linda Day. Visitation Hour: 5-8 pm, Thurs, Nov. 5th with family present 6-8 pm. Private services will follow. Memorial Fund: Carpenter Place Children's Home or Westlink Church of Christ Missionary Fund. Full obit at www.cornejofuneralhome.com
.