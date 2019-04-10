Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron Lee Flinn. View Sign

Flinn, Myron Lee 84, passed April 7, 2019. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Thurs., April 11; Funeral 10 a.m., Friday, McGilley Antioch Chapel. Graveside 2:30 p.m., Friday at Wamego (KS) Cemetery. Myron was born September 3, 1934 to Alvah and Hazel Flinn in Wheaton, KS. He was a 1952 graduate of Wamego High School where he played football and was a member of FFA. Myron was an Army Veteran of the U.S. Armed Services. During his life he worked for the railroad, a salesman and a truck driver. Myron met Gladys Trout in Kansas City and they were married in July 4, 1968. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2019. They made their home in Wichita, KS before returning to Kansas City in 2014. Myron volunteered as a soccer coach and referee and was also active in scouting. He was a member of Westwood Presbyterian Church, Wichita, KS, serving as an usher and greeter. He delivered Meals On Wheels. Throughout his life Myron was a huge sports fan. He never met a stranger. Survivors include a daughter, Maureen (Rob) Woods; son, Kevin (Kathryn) Flinn; and grandchildren, Jacy Woods, Kolby Woods, Karsten Flinn and Kendall Flinn.

3325 Northeast Vivion Road

Kansas City , MO 64119

