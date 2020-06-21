Myrtle Jean Mead
Mead, Myrtle Jean Myrtle, age 96, was born in Sterling, KS to Harry and Dorothy Daenzer. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Mead; and granddaughter, Karrie Walton. Myrtle is survived by her children, Carol Scott, Ron Mead, Steve Mead, Michelle Rhymer, Kevin Mead, Valerie Williams; grandchildren, Melissa Mead, Sandy Mead, Christina Jones, Tonya Schein, Ivy Mead, Norris Mead, Wallis Mead; great-grandchildren, Barret Schein, Kayden Schein, Cameron Jones; great-great grandson, Rowan Schein; and many other family members. Visitation will be from 1-8 pm, Monday, June 22, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Service. Services to celebrate her life will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the chapel of Buchanan Funeral Service with burial to follow at Mustang Cemetery.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
