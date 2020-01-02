Leitzel, Nadine A. 76, Former Supervisor of House Keeping at the Kansas Masonic Home, passed away on December 29, 2019. Born in Norwood, Missouri on October 4, 1943 to Otto and Mary Ruth (Owens) Akers. Survived by her sons: Robert (Cindy) Leitzel of Haysville, Donnie Leitzel and Clifford Leitzel, both of Wichita; daughter: Kathy West of Haysville; sister: Leona Southern of Georgia; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; other family members: Roy Reese, Euleeta Barrier, Kimberly Beeson and Janet Neadue. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church, 1755 E. MacArthur Road, Wichita 67216. Burial to follow at Wichita Park Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 2, 2020