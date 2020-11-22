Nadine Girrens
November 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Nadine R. (Simon) Girrens, age 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Rosary, 10am and Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Monday, November 22, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. For live streaming go to: www.facebook.com/stpeterschulte
. Preceded in death by husband, Louis J. Girrens; son, Wesley Girrens; parents Roman and Pauline (Lies) Simon; brother, Charles Simon. Survived by daughters, Jacqueline (Tim) Schwab of Goddard, Kimberlee Easter of Wichita; grandchildren, Abigail and Nicholas Schwab, Jaiden, Sophia, Scotti and Melissa Easter; great-granddaughter, Halsten Easter; brother, R.P. (Jacqueline) Simon Jr. of El Dorado; son-in-law, Jeff Easter. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association
Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214; Andale High School (Athletics Dept.), 700 W. Rush, Andale, KS 67001. www.wsmortuary.com