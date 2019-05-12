Hudspeth, Nadine 85, homemaker, passed away May 8, 2019. She was preceded by husband, Eugene Hudspeth, daughter Yvonne Hudspeth, son Bernie Hudspeth, and son Norman Hudspeth. Survived by sisters, Barbara Wright (Fredicksburg, Va), Yvonne (Joe) Jones (Salina, Ks), and Norma Pearson (Wichita, Ks); sons Arnold (Freda) Hudspeth, Cary Hudspeth Muskogee, Ok), and Kevin Hudspeth; daughters Pamela Hudspeth and Reta Hudspeth; and a host of grand children and great grand children. Private family services will be held at Old Mission Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019