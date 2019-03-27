Vannerson, Nancy Ann Retired USD 259 physical education instructor passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Private services will be held. Nancy loved music, danceand had a passion for running, participating in 16 marathons. Survivors include her sons, Lance (Kristin Gernon) Vannerson of Kansas City, MO, Shane Vannerson of Prairie Village, KS; sisters, Judy Parcells of Jupiter, FL, Sue Bloodhart of Denver, CO, Kathy Pike of Wichita, KS; 1 grandchild. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Ballet Wichita, 1600 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67202. Go to www.balletwichita.com for easy online giving. A guest book is available at www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019