Frazee, Nancy B. Age 96, directory assistant for Southwestern Bell passed away on July 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy (Paul) Herr and Melissa (Kent) Scribner; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, John Veillon. She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Frazee; son, Thomas E. Frazee; and four brothers. A celebration of Nancy's life will be announced at a future date. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main Street #300, Newton 67114. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
