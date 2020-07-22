1/1
Nancy B. Frazee
1924 - 2020
Frazee, Nancy B. Age 96, directory assistant for Southwestern Bell passed away on July 17, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy (Paul) Herr and Melissa (Kent) Scribner; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, John Veillon. She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Frazee; son, Thomas E. Frazee; and four brothers. A celebration of Nancy's life will be announced at a future date. A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main Street #300, Newton 67114. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Dearest Kent and Melissa, Im very sorry the loss of Melissa's mother. Every mother holds a special place for her children, wether it be in her heart or arms. Please give your beautiful adult children a hug for me.
Marilynn Harreld (Jenkins)
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dorothy...please accept my condolences for your loss...
Steve Shannon
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept Midian Shrine's sympathy on the loss of your mother Nancy.
Penny Cornett
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 21, 2020
We will be remembering your wonderful mother (Aunt Nancy) and wishing you all comfort . With heartfelt sympathy. Love Erin Kathleen & Nate Frazee
Erin Kathleen Frazee
Family
July 20, 2020
Lovely lady, always had a smile and a quite friendly greeting for all.
JAKIE HERR
Acquaintance
