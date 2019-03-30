Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Cheek) Bailey. View Sign

EDMOND, OK-Bailey, Nancy (Cheek) loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Nancy was born September 26, 1940 in McPherson, Kansas and soon after her parents, Earl and Lorna Cheek, along with her older brother, Paul, moved the family to Wichita, Kansas. Nancy graduated from Wichita East High School in 1958. She married George Bailey on January 31, 1959, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019. They raised one daughter Beth (Bailey) Swafford. George and Nancy lived in the Wichita area up until 2015 when they decided to move closer to their daughter and family in Edmond. Nancy was a lifelong Episcopalian and a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King. She retired from the Wichita Public School System where she worked for over 25-years. She attended Tabor College-Wichita, Kansas. Nancy was extremely fond of dogs, and enjoyed traveling, bird watching, family-oriented activities, collecting stamps, gardening, and fishing. She had a passion for artwork and pottery, and collecting silly socks! Her greatest joy came from her two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren! She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorna; father, Earl; and brother, Paul. She is survived by her husband, George; daughter, Beth Swafford (husband, Michael); grandchildren, Christina Thomas (husband, Mitchell) and Ashley Markley (husband, David); and three great-grandchildren, Ashton Thomas, Denver Thomas, and Freya Markley. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at 325 E. 1st Street, Edmond Oklahoma, 73034 on April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Edmond, OK.

