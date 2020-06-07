GARDEN PLAIN-Puetz, Nancy C. 85, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, June 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Dwayne; daughter, Pamela Watson; parents, Cyrus and Helen (Magee) Stover; brother, Preston and sister, Betty Crowell. Nancy was born in Pretty Prairie, KS on August 17, 1934, the oldest of three children. She graduated from Goddard High School in 1952 and continued her education at Kansas State University, completing her Medical Technology degree from Kansas University. She married Dwayne, her high school sweetheart, in 1956, and started a family in 1959. Three sons and three daughters filled their home with laughter, mischief and love. Nancy had a long career as a medical technologist, retiring in 2011 from the Goddard Medical Clinic at the young age of 74. Her favorite "hobbies" were watching her children and grandchildren compete in every activity possible and supporting the functions on the family farm. Through out the years she was respected for her grace and class, always shared a gentle smile (and a stern hand when required). Even when life was challenging, she was a constant source of love and compassion for all her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Mitch (Sara) of Andale; Brad (Julie) and Todd (Sarah) all of Garden Plain; daughters, Cynthia (Stephen) Dooley of Goddard and Amy (Troy) Zoglman of Garden Plain; and 26 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Open public visitation Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9-5 Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020; Rosary at 9:30 A.M. and Mass at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Aleppo, Garden Plain, KS. Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice,7829 E RockHill, Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67206 or St. Mary's Aleppo Catholic Church, 25741 W 13th St N, Garden Plain, KS 67050. Condolences may be left at Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.