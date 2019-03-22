Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy (Daniels) Carr. View Sign

Carr, Nancy (Daniels) Raquel Ann "Nancy" Carr was born January 12, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Fred and Annette Daniels. She died March 16, 2019, in Wichita. Nancy met sailor Don Carr from Harper, KS while working at the soda fountain at LaSalle Street train station in Chicago. After war-time correspondence, they married in 1946 and enjoyed 56 years together. Don died in 2002. Her parents, and brother, Norm, also preceded her in death. Nancy is survived by her children, Cynda Carr, of Wichita, Rod Carr of Vista, CA and Tony Carr, and wife Shelley, of Pflugerville, TX; and her grandchildren, Taylor Carr and Alex Carr of Austin, TX, Nathan Carr of Pflugerville, TX and Amanda Carr of Bremerton, OR. Nancy and Don were so proud their children became stellar educators, with four Master's degrees, a doctorate and district, state, and national awards. They were very proud of their four amazing grandchildren. Nancy was a highly skilled seamstress, cook extraordinaire, gardener, bird-lover, avid reader, loyal friend, and winsome head cashier at the Wichita Eagle for 20 years. The family thanks Home Health & Hospice Care nurses, Brenda and Sydney. A Celebration of Nancy's life will occur on Saturday, at 1 pm, at West Heights Methodist Church, Wichita. Graveside 1 pm Friday, Mar 22 at Harper Cemetery-Harper, KS. Please honor Nancy with your memories at



Carr, Nancy (Daniels) Raquel Ann "Nancy" Carr was born January 12, 1926 in Chicago, IL to Fred and Annette Daniels. She died March 16, 2019, in Wichita. Nancy met sailor Don Carr from Harper, KS while working at the soda fountain at LaSalle Street train station in Chicago. After war-time correspondence, they married in 1946 and enjoyed 56 years together. Don died in 2002. Her parents, and brother, Norm, also preceded her in death. Nancy is survived by her children, Cynda Carr, of Wichita, Rod Carr of Vista, CA and Tony Carr, and wife Shelley, of Pflugerville, TX; and her grandchildren, Taylor Carr and Alex Carr of Austin, TX, Nathan Carr of Pflugerville, TX and Amanda Carr of Bremerton, OR. Nancy and Don were so proud their children became stellar educators, with four Master's degrees, a doctorate and district, state, and national awards. They were very proud of their four amazing grandchildren. Nancy was a highly skilled seamstress, cook extraordinaire, gardener, bird-lover, avid reader, loyal friend, and winsome head cashier at the Wichita Eagle for 20 years. The family thanks Home Health & Hospice Care nurses, Brenda and Sydney. A Celebration of Nancy's life will occur on Saturday, at 1 pm, at West Heights Methodist Church, Wichita. Graveside 1 pm Friday, Mar 22 at Harper Cemetery-Harper, KS. Please honor Nancy with your memories at www.bakerfhvc.com and donate to causes dear to mom-helping with kids' dental care www.GraceMed.org or learning to read www.pajamasprogram.org Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close