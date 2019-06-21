CLEARWATER-Cox, Nancy Age 67, retired office manager for Grace, Unruh and Pratt, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Monday, June 24, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenney; father, Bill Adkins; and her sister, Liz Adkins. Survivors include her son, Joseph Cox; daughters, Charity Hoffman (Scott), Christy Reser and Laura Cox; mother, Dorothy Adkins; brother, Tom Adkins (Toni); grandchildren, Anthony, Taylor, Kailee, Nicholas and Jacob; great-granddaughter, Maesyn; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with the Lupus Foundation of America, Kansas Chapter, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 21, 2019