Nancy Cox

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Cox.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

CLEARWATER-Cox, Nancy Age 67, retired office manager for Grace, Unruh and Pratt, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Monday, June 24, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenney; father, Bill Adkins; and her sister, Liz Adkins. Survivors include her son, Joseph Cox; daughters, Charity Hoffman (Scott), Christy Reser and Laura Cox; mother, Dorothy Adkins; brother, Tom Adkins (Toni); grandchildren, Anthony, Taylor, Kailee, Nicholas and Jacob; great-granddaughter, Maesyn; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established with the Lupus Foundation of America, Kansas Chapter, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon