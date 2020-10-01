Nancy Gail (Beaman) Powers
November 7, 1952 - September 27, 2020
Muskegon, Michigan - Nancy Gail Powers, age 67, passed into her Savior's arms on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1952 to Harold and Marjorie (Feemster) Beaman in Wichita, Kansas. Nancy graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University in 1974. Soon after she began teaching and assisting children with special needs. On May 28, 1989, she married the love of her life, Paul A. Powers. Nancy received her Master's Degree in Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Chicago, Illinois in 2008. She went on to become a Minister for the United Methodist Church. This spring she retired from the ministry and they moved to Muskegon, MI.. Nancy loved her job as a minister, and she took great pride in serving the people in her congregations. She enjoyed reading and treasured the time she could spend with her family. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Paul Powers; children, Erin (Joel) Dye, Cara (Zephyrius) Wolfsdorf; step-children, Leslie Powers (Michael Steigenga), Aaron Powers, Joel (Sara) Powers; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Britt Beaman; sister, Linda (Timothy) Wright; and father-in-law, Donald Powers. She was preceded in death by her parents; and mother-in-law, Marjorie Powers. A Memorial Service for Nancy will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM outdoors at The Lee Chapel of the Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444 with Pastor Mary Ivanov officiating. Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Fruitport Pine Hill Cemetery. For a more lasting memory, donations in Nancy's name can be sent to the Mission for Area People. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com
.