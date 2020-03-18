Branstetter, Nancy J. 85, passed away March 12, 2020 at her home. She was born June 11, 1934, in Denver, CO. A daughter to Dorothy Summers, a sister to 2 brothers Earl and Dick. She married William A. Branstetter, a mother to 4 boys and 1 girl. Nancy joined South Western Bell in 1952, and 31 years later and a lot of hard work she would retire at the age of 49. Nancy loved to cook, she would make tons of bread, candies, cookies, and other sweets to hand out to family, friends, and anyone else with a sweet tooth. She also indulged in knitting, making thousands of hats, scarfs, and blankets for the homeless and for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Above all the thing in Nancy's life she loved the most was her grandchildren. She was a grandmother to 15 grandkids. Nancy is survived by 3 sons, Bumper, Christopher, William Jr. and a daughter, Maria. Funeral Service will by at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home, Wichita, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020