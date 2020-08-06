1/1
Nancy Jean Morrow
Morrow, Nancy Jean went to the Lord August 2, 2020, to be with her beloved daughter, Angela and loving parents, Tom and Jean Terrill and her greatly loved brother Jim, also preceded her to heaven. She leaves her husband or 51 years Bernard (Chuck) Morrow, her much loved son Bryan Morrow, his wife Susan and five wonderful granddaughters, Evelyn, Molly, Madison, Isla and Mary. A viewing will be held Saturday, August 8, from Noon to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central Avenue, Wichita. Memorial Service will be Sunday, August 9, at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4342 N. Meridian Avenue, Wichita at 2 p.m. Nancy retired form Neurology Center of Wichita as Office Coordinator/Medical Records in 2010 after 22 years. She was a graduate of Pittsburg State University in Business Education and subsequently worked for Western Insurance Companies for 6 years in various secretarial positions. After her son was born she stayed home with him for 13 years before joining Neurology of Wichita. She had many valued friends and relatives who valued her perpetual smile and shining happy personality. She will be greatly missed. Honorary pallbearers: Opal Thull, Betty Thornton, Amillia Stamport, Bella Stamport, Ruth Wilkinson, Greg Fewin, Janet Fewin, Kyle Fewin, Jim French, Jamie Funke and Mike Soetart.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

