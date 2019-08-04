Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jean (Jones) Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ross, Nancy Jean (Jones) was born in Miraj, Maharashtra India on November 5, 1928. She was the first-born of Dr. Wilfred Jones and Mrs. Marguerite Borton Jones, Presbyterian missionaries in India. The Jones Family returned to the USA in 1940 residing in California, where Nancy earned her BS degree in Nursing from UC Berkeley and her MS at UCLA. In 1952 Nancy attended Biblical Seminary in NYC where she met Charles Ross, also a student. His easy manner and her gentle kindness were a winning combination. They were married on June 18, 1955 in Glendale, CA. and entered missionary service in the Belgian Congo in Evangelism and Medical Services until 1993. They retired to Wichita, KS. They continued serving the Lord at a seminary in Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico for five years. Nancy resided for five years at the Presbyterian Manor in Wichita where she entered her Heavenly Home on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Charlie, sons David, Steven, daughter Jennifer (Kevin Lanergan) grandchildren Heather Rose (Andy), Justin Ross (Magen), Leah Prater (Preston), great-granddaughter Lilly Ross, sister Sarah Hussey. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Wilfred and Mrs. Jones, sister Judith McDaniel, brother Peter Jones. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Wichita Presbyterian Manor Chapel, 4700 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS, presided by Rev. Greg Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nancy Ross Mission Fund: 1161 N. Lakewind St., Wichita, KS 67212. Thank you.

Ross, Nancy Jean (Jones) was born in Miraj, Maharashtra India on November 5, 1928. She was the first-born of Dr. Wilfred Jones and Mrs. Marguerite Borton Jones, Presbyterian missionaries in India. The Jones Family returned to the USA in 1940 residing in California, where Nancy earned her BS degree in Nursing from UC Berkeley and her MS at UCLA. In 1952 Nancy attended Biblical Seminary in NYC where she met Charles Ross, also a student. His easy manner and her gentle kindness were a winning combination. They were married on June 18, 1955 in Glendale, CA. and entered missionary service in the Belgian Congo in Evangelism and Medical Services until 1993. They retired to Wichita, KS. They continued serving the Lord at a seminary in Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico for five years. Nancy resided for five years at the Presbyterian Manor in Wichita where she entered her Heavenly Home on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Charlie, sons David, Steven, daughter Jennifer (Kevin Lanergan) grandchildren Heather Rose (Andy), Justin Ross (Magen), Leah Prater (Preston), great-granddaughter Lilly Ross, sister Sarah Hussey. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Wilfred and Mrs. Jones, sister Judith McDaniel, brother Peter Jones. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Wichita Presbyterian Manor Chapel, 4700 W. 13th St., Wichita, KS, presided by Rev. Greg Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Nancy Ross Mission Fund: 1161 N. Lakewind St., Wichita, KS 67212. Thank you. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019

