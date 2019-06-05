Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jo (Brazill) Sherwood. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Sherwood, Nancy Jo (Brazill) 82, retired homemaker and Licensed Practical Nurse, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 6, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Friday, June 7, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich Rd., Wichita, KS. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita, KS, 1 pm. Nancy was a lifelong Wichita resident and a 1955 graduate of Wichita West High School. In 1971, she graduated from the nursing school at Wichita Technical College. Nancy was a talented seamstress and needlecrafter who enjoyed creating beautiful needlepoint art, quilts, and afghans. She volunteered her time and energy to serving her church and community, including teaching preschool children at Community Bible Study (CBS), organizing and running a monthly lunch at the Homeless Outreach Drop-In Center, and volunteering at Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) ministry. Above all, she was a mother and grandmother; her family was her passion. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Kenneth and Kathryn Maxine (Combs) Brazill; and her brother Lloyd "Kenneth" Brazill, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Sherwood; daughters Cindy and Julie, both of Wichita; Sally Reynolds (Rick) of Overland Park, KS; Amy Ritchie (Bob) of Waxahachie, TX; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to: or Love In The Name of Christ. Share condolences at



