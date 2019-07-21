Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Joan (Cupicha) Troutman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Troutman, Nancy Joan (Cupicha) passed away July 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Services will be Tuesday, July 23, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Rd., Derby, beginning with Recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m., Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Graveside, 12 p.m. at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, then a return to St. Mary's for a reception at 12:30. Nancy was born April 27, 1942, in Batavia, New York, to Anna Catherine (Kopper) and John Cupicha. She is a retired U.S.P.S. Postmaster, of Mulvane and Haysville, after 31 years of service. Following retirement she traveled the U.S. extensively in an RV, with her husband, Dwayne Troutman. The two enjoyed 57 years of Marriage, living most of those years in the Wichita/Derby area, while spending many vacations and retirement days in Colorado. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Mary Ann Baer of Flatrock, NC. She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Troutman of Kansas City, MO; sister, Janice Panzer of Valley Center, KS; sister, Sharon (Bob) Waner of Wichita, KS; and brother-in-law, Duane Baer of Flatrock, NC. She is also survived by daughters, Roxanna (Ron) Hess of Baldwin City, Deana (Col. James) Copher of Scott, AFB, IL, Traci (Steve) Silva, of Leawood; and son, Darryl (LeAnne) Troutman of Aurora, CO. Additional blessings include nine Grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to: Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy., Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114; or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.

