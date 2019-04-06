Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Juhlin. View Sign

BRUNSWICK, ME-Juhlin, Nancy 70, formerly of Winfield, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Brunswick, Maine, after a long battle with endometrial cancer. Nancy is remembered for her warmth, kindness and determination. Nancy's family is hosting a a celebration of her life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Baden Square in Winfield. It will be an open house, with a short program at 2 p.m. Nancy began her career with the Winfield school district in 1977 and soon began teaching special education at Winfield High School. She was named Cowley County Special Ed Co-op Outstanding Teacher in 1981, and she was awarded the Winfield Unified School District Teacher of the Year in 1991. Nancy continued in education, when she became the assistant director of the Special Services Cooperative in Cowley County and led PALs early education program that served 3-year-olds. When Nancy retired from the school district, she began a new career in the Early Intervention field as the director of Birth to Three Programs for Greenbush in Cowley County, Southeast Kansas, along with Ottawa and North Central Kansas from 2006 to 2016. Nancy is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, David; and her daughter and son-in-law, Molly Juhlin and Bob Zager.

