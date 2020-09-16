1/1
Nancy K. Breckenridge
1947 - 2020
Nancy K. Breckenridge
June 4, 1947 - September 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 73, passed away on September 11, 2020. Born June 4, 1947 to William and Velda (Brown) Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jim Breckenridge, sons Jeremy Schrader and James (Marie) Schrader and grandsons Andrew Schrader and David Schrader. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212. Funeral service will be 1pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
