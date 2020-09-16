Nancy K. BreckenridgeJune 4, 1947 - September 11, 2020Wichita, Kansas - 73, passed away on September 11, 2020. Born June 4, 1947 to William and Velda (Brown) Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Jim Breckenridge, sons Jeremy Schrader and James (Marie) Schrader and grandsons Andrew Schrader and David Schrader. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212. Funeral service will be 1pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS.