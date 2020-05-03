CLEARWATER-Jones, Nancy Kay 64, passed away Monday the 27th of April, at home in Clearwater, Kansas, accompanied by her husband and two sons. Preceded in death by her parents Lelia Marie and Ernest O.J. Bird, sister Glenda Lucas, and son Caleb Jones. Survived by husband Linn of the home, sons, Aaron of Littleton, Colorado and Daniel of the home, and sister Linda Duryea of Silverdale, Washington. Nancy retired from Textron Aviation in January 2018 after 40 years of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store