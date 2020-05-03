Nancy Kay Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLEARWATER-Jones, Nancy Kay 64, passed away Monday the 27th of April, at home in Clearwater, Kansas, accompanied by her husband and two sons. Preceded in death by her parents Lelia Marie and Ernest O.J. Bird, sister Glenda Lucas, and son Caleb Jones. Survived by husband Linn of the home, sons, Aaron of Littleton, Colorado and Daniel of the home, and sister Linda Duryea of Silverdale, Washington. Nancy retired from Textron Aviation in January 2018 after 40 years of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved