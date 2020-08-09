1/1
Groves, Nancy L. 88, died July 30, 2020 at Keepsake Kottages in Wichita. She was born December 16, 1931 in Wichita. She attended Hutchinson Public Schools. On July 4, 1947 she married Homer D. Groves. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2005. They were married for 58 years. Survivors include daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Bisby, Newton, Deborah (Carl) Amrine, Wichita; son, Michael (Sandra) Groves, Hutchinson; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Coblentz; mother, Ada King Coblentz Lyman; a brother, Kenneth Coblentz of Inman; and two sisters, Mary Bray of Hutchinson and Dorothy Hammer of Skiatook, OK. Nancy worked for the Hutchinson Public School System from 1976 to 1994. She held various jobs prior to her time with the schools system at Safeway Foods and Wiley's Warehouse. After she retired she played golf and traveled. Private family graveside service will be held at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Amedysis Hospice Care, 205 W. Douglas, Suite 110, Wichita, KS 67202.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
