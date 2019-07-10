Gaston, Nancy Louise 77, of Wichita, Kansas went home to be with her Lord and joined her husband Budd of 45 years on Sunday July 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family in Wichita. Visitation will be on Thurs. July 11, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Funeral service will be 10am on Fri. July 12, 2019 at South Riverside Baptist Church, 4235 S. Hydraulic, Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. Memorials can be made to the South Riverside Baptist Church, PO Box 16176, Wichita, KS 67216.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 10, 2019