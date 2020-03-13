Spradling, Nancy Lynn 72, former teacher/principal for USD #259, passed away on March 11, 2020. Born in Joliet, Illinois to Theodore Charles and Helen Marie (Todd) Challender. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy Seibert. Survived by her husband, "D.J." Taylor of Wichita; step-sons, Wayne Taylor of Georgia and Steve Taylor of California; daughter, Melissa Woods of Wichita, step-daughter, Gayle Struletz of Georgia; sister, Peggy Kramer of Illinois; 1 grandchild, 7 step-grandchildren, 2 step-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service, 3-5 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ya Ya's Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21ST N., Wichita. Memorials: Botanica.org for Youth Education.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020