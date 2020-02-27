Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy M. Griffin. View Sign Service Information Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home 201 Cherry St Cottonwood Falls , KS 66845 (620)-273-6311 Send Flowers Notice

CEDAR POINT-Griffin, Nancy M. 67, died February 25, 2020, at her home. She was born February 23, 1953, in Wichita, to David and Hazel (Walker) Mercer. Nancy graduated from Chase County High School in 1971, attended Kansas State University and graduated from Emporia State University in 1975. Nancy grew up in the Homestead area and loved living in the Flint Hills and Chase County. Her strong faith was important to her and she was a very active member of Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Nancy was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BZ, Chase County Chamber of Commerce, and was a former School Board member. She loved gardening, spring time when the flowers would start blooming, reading, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy bought Virgaline's Clothing Store and changed the name to The Wearhouse and operated the store with her mother-in-law, Doris Griffin, until it closed. She was co-owner and operator and Associate Broker of Griffin Real Estate and Auction Service and co-owner of Pioneer Ranch LC. On December 31, 1972, she married Rick Griffin in Cottonwood Falls. They shared 47 years of marriage. Nancy is survived by: husband, Rick, of the home; daughter, Marcy Good and husband Matt of Olathe; son, David Griffin and wife Amber of Burns; grandchildren, Andy Good, Abby Good, Brock Griffin, Wyatt Griffin, Hannah Griffin; siblings, Marilyn Rowley of Valley Center, Jim Mercer of Kansas City, MO; and a host of beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and Paul Mercer. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Cottonwood Falls United Methodist Church, 17 Oak St, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Private family burial will take place in Homestead Cemetery, rural Cedar Point. Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Cottonwood United Methodist Church or Hand in Hand Hospice, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.

