Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Patricia (Wallingford) Closson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Closson, Nancy Patricia (Wallingford) 99, passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland Kan. Nancy (Nan) was born February 11, 1920 to Charles and Ruth Keller Wallingford at the Wallingford home in Ashland, where Ruth died soon after giving birth. Charles later married Mabel Finfrock, the nurse who cared for Ruth during her pregnancy. Mable became a wonderful mother to Nan, her older sisters, Mary and Betty, and to the older adopted siblings, Joseph and Mildred Wallingford. After graduating from Ashland High School, Nan attended Kansas Teachers College in Emporia. In 1941 she married Merle at the Wallingford home in Ashland. Their first years together were spent in St. Louis. Following Merle's service in the Navy they returned to Ashland, where Nan assisted Merle in operating the Wallingford Grain Elevator Company. A devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland, she served as Sunday school superintendent for several years. Nan started Ashland's first preschool kindergarten, Nan's Nursery, in her home. She was active in PEO, Chapter BA, which her mother Ruth helped organize in 1918. (Nan later joined Chapter DJ in Wichita.) Nan was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, a member of the Auxiliary and member of Logan-Whitley Chapter of DAR in Kentucky. Nan enjoyed cooking, painting, writing announcements and diplomas in her own special style of script, and providing decorations for meetings and gatherings in Ashland. A self-taught musician, she loved playing her marimba for special occasions. Nan endeared herself to those around her by speaking to everyone she encountered and encouraging others in times of need. Nan is survived by sons, Spence (Lynda) and Dan (Shelley); grandchildren, Skip (Kristin) and Fred (Bethany); great-grandchildren, Spencer and Avery; nieces/nephews, Lani Hammond, Kerom Hammond, Lynette (Tom) Cablk, Maryanna (Micah) Barcus, Aaden Barcus, David (Miranda) Cablk, Millicent Wesley; step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Donovan) McGlory and Erin (David) Clark; step-great-grandchildren, Devin and Trevor Davis, Cameron Jackson, and Caleah and Calvin Hollinger. Memorials to PEO, Chapter BA, Box 345, Plains, KS 67869.

Closson, Nancy Patricia (Wallingford) 99, passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland Kan. Nancy (Nan) was born February 11, 1920 to Charles and Ruth Keller Wallingford at the Wallingford home in Ashland, where Ruth died soon after giving birth. Charles later married Mabel Finfrock, the nurse who cared for Ruth during her pregnancy. Mable became a wonderful mother to Nan, her older sisters, Mary and Betty, and to the older adopted siblings, Joseph and Mildred Wallingford. After graduating from Ashland High School, Nan attended Kansas Teachers College in Emporia. In 1941 she married Merle at the Wallingford home in Ashland. Their first years together were spent in St. Louis. Following Merle's service in the Navy they returned to Ashland, where Nan assisted Merle in operating the Wallingford Grain Elevator Company. A devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ashland, she served as Sunday school superintendent for several years. Nan started Ashland's first preschool kindergarten, Nan's Nursery, in her home. She was active in PEO, Chapter BA, which her mother Ruth helped organize in 1918. (Nan later joined Chapter DJ in Wichita.) Nan was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, a member of the Auxiliary and member of Logan-Whitley Chapter of DAR in Kentucky. Nan enjoyed cooking, painting, writing announcements and diplomas in her own special style of script, and providing decorations for meetings and gatherings in Ashland. A self-taught musician, she loved playing her marimba for special occasions. Nan endeared herself to those around her by speaking to everyone she encountered and encouraging others in times of need. Nan is survived by sons, Spence (Lynda) and Dan (Shelley); grandchildren, Skip (Kristin) and Fred (Bethany); great-grandchildren, Spencer and Avery; nieces/nephews, Lani Hammond, Kerom Hammond, Lynette (Tom) Cablk, Maryanna (Micah) Barcus, Aaden Barcus, David (Miranda) Cablk, Millicent Wesley; step-grandchildren, Tiffany (Donovan) McGlory and Erin (David) Clark; step-great-grandchildren, Devin and Trevor Davis, Cameron Jackson, and Caleah and Calvin Hollinger. Memorials to PEO, Chapter BA, Box 345, Plains, KS 67869. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.