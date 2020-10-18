Nancy S. (Lewis) BurksMay 21, 1943 - October 14, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Daughter, wife, mother, teacher. Nancy was born to Cleon and Helen Lewis in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Norma Lewis Shaw Howard. She is survived by husband, Michael Burks; daughters, Cathy (Dale) Burks Green and Deb Burks Schenck-Wolf; and granddaughters, Regan Schenck and Lanie Wolf. Nancy and Michael met at East High and married after completing their degrees at WSU. Nancy was a devoted Navy wife, traveling with Michael around the US and abroad. They settled back in Kansas where Nancy taught for 30 years at St. Mark's Renwick School District. Nancy and Michael hosted foreign exchange students, opening their home and hearts to students from around the world. Nancy fought cancer three times, and humbled those around her with her courage and strength. She passed away at home surrounded by the family she loved. Services will be held 3:00pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with visitation one hour prior, at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Victory in the Valley.