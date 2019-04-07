Naomi Alleene Mayfield

Mayfield, Naomi Alleene Age 71, retired Boeing Company employee, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, April 8, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 1 pm Tuesday, April 9, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Naomi is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Mayfield; parents, Robert and Beulah Page; and her sister, Frances Jones. Survivors include her sons, John Slemp (Mary Moyer), of Derby, Aaron Slemp (Caitlin), of Wichita; daughter, Jennifer Coppola (Greg) of Wichita; brother, Robert Page (Zora), of Arizona; sister, Evelyn Decker, of Carthage, TX; grandchildren, Gregory, Jackson and Lydia. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
