Naomi Claycomb
February 6, 1930 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Claycomb, Naomi Ruth (Campbell), 90, died November 3, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Burial will follow at 1 pm, at the Piedmont Cemetery in Piedmont, KS. Naomi was born in Piedmont, KS on February 6, 1930. After marrying George Elwin Claycomb and having 3 children, they moved to Wichita to be closer to their jobs at Boeing. After several years at Boeing, Naomi attended cosmetology school and opened a beauty shop in their home in southwest Wichita. From early childhood, she enjoyed going to Cass Lake, Minnesota and fishing for the big ones. After her retirement in the 90's, they enjoyed traveling the United States, Canada, and Europe. Naomi loved life, her family, her dog, and her friends. Naomi was active in several local china painting clubs and was a member of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Campbell and Eva (Philipi) Campbell, her husband George, her brothers Carl and Lloyd, and her son-in-law Charles Morton. Naomi is survived by her children, Charles (Cindy) Claycomb of Wichita, Gloria Morton of Pottsboro, TX, and Dean (Cheryl) Claycomb of Wichita, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to: Meals on Wheels and Good Shepherd Hospice. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.