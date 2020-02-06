Naomi (Turner) Ferris

PECK-Ferris, Naomi (Turner) 25, USPS Carrier died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Viewing Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until Service time, Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., both at the Haysville Christian Church, 1306 W. Grand. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Turner. She is survived by her husband, Travis Ferris, mother, Carmen Baynham, 3 brothers, Aaron, Ben and John Turner, 5 sisters, Amy, Andrea, Stephany and Jasmi. Arrangements are with Baker Funeral Home, Wichita.
