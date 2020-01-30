Scott, Naomi 79, Retired Teacher, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Norval and Augusta Scott. Survived by her sister, Norva Jane (Russell) Icke; aunt, cousins, and friends. Naomi enjoyed playing the piano and ballroom dancing. She graduated from Wichita State University and was a member of several organizations, including the DAR. A memorial has been established with: Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 Oliver, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020