Naomi Taylor

Taylor, Naomi 100, passed away Sept 15th. Born in Fredonia, KS on March 16, 1919. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Taylor Jr. She is survived by her sons of Derby, KS, Harry (Debbie) and Robert (Sally), 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Services at Smith Mortuary, Derby, KS, Friday, Sept 20th at 2:00 pm with the viewing on Thursday, Sept 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Interment at Carthage, MO on Saturday, Sept 21st at 11:00 am. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
