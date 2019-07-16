Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Jo (Zink) Zook. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Zook, Natalie Jo (Zink) age 86, died with her family at her side, early Saturday morning July 13, 2019 while vacationing at the family home in Pitkin, Colorado. Born, March 13th, 1933 in Hutchinson, Kansas, she is the daughter of the late Orval and Mary (Bontrager) Zink. Natalie graduated as Valedictorian from Shallow Water High School, Shallow Water, Kansas in 1951 setting school records in basketball. Her academic accomplishments included: Associate in Arts degree with a State Teachers Certificate from Hesston College in 1953; Bachelors Degree in Home Economics from Fort Hays State University in 1956 and Masters in Educational Counseling from Wichita State University in 1976. Natalie's professional career was wide and varied, excelling wherever she focused, starting in a one room school house in Scott County with 5 students. Natalie's career focus changed to the position of Pastor's wife and Mother when she married Donald B Zook in 1954. Daughter Tamara Kay was born in 1957 and Dana Bob born 1958. In the role of Pastor's wife she supported her husband at nine different appointments throughout Kansas: Palco, Lindsborg, Belle Plain, Bird City, Wichita, Hoisington, Leoti, Great Bend and Macksville. Her career during these appointments included Bird City High School Home Economics teacher; Head of Volunteers at Planned Parenthood and various other counseling positions while working towards her Masters Degree; a Certified Financial Planner for Waddell & Reed; Russell, Kansas Middle School Counselor; started the Great Bend CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program and ended her career in the Wichita Public School System as a Middle School Counselor. Natalie and Don supported international congregations as an interim pastor: Northern Ireland, northern England and appointments with the American Churches Abroad in London, England; Bogota, Columbia; Brasilia, Brazil; Bali, Indonesia. Don and Natalie built a vacation cabin in Pitkin, Colorado. Natalie was a summer fixture in Pitkin, where she had spoken the previous week as the place where she wanted to end her days. While serving as President of the Pitkin Historical and Community Association her crowning achievement was the construction of the Community Center. Natalie was an accomplished pianist and loved singing and accompanying throughout her life. She loved traveling (to over 60 countries), music, games, people, deep conversations, laughing, theatre, socializing with her many friends, as well as with her immediate and extended family. Natalie was an extraordinary leader and always stepped up to wherever help was needed. Natalie Zook was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and brother Robert Zink. She is survived by her husband, her two children, her brothers Carl Zink and OJ Zink. Her Memorial will be Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 East First Street, Wichita, Kansas. Burial Services to be held at Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery, Pawnee County (Larned), Kansas, Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM. A Special Memorial will be held Friday, July 26th at 11:00 AM in The Community Building in Pitkin, Colorado.

Zook, Natalie Jo (Zink) age 86, died with her family at her side, early Saturday morning July 13, 2019 while vacationing at the family home in Pitkin, Colorado. Born, March 13th, 1933 in Hutchinson, Kansas, she is the daughter of the late Orval and Mary (Bontrager) Zink. Natalie graduated as Valedictorian from Shallow Water High School, Shallow Water, Kansas in 1951 setting school records in basketball. Her academic accomplishments included: Associate in Arts degree with a State Teachers Certificate from Hesston College in 1953; Bachelors Degree in Home Economics from Fort Hays State University in 1956 and Masters in Educational Counseling from Wichita State University in 1976. Natalie's professional career was wide and varied, excelling wherever she focused, starting in a one room school house in Scott County with 5 students. Natalie's career focus changed to the position of Pastor's wife and Mother when she married Donald B Zook in 1954. Daughter Tamara Kay was born in 1957 and Dana Bob born 1958. In the role of Pastor's wife she supported her husband at nine different appointments throughout Kansas: Palco, Lindsborg, Belle Plain, Bird City, Wichita, Hoisington, Leoti, Great Bend and Macksville. Her career during these appointments included Bird City High School Home Economics teacher; Head of Volunteers at Planned Parenthood and various other counseling positions while working towards her Masters Degree; a Certified Financial Planner for Waddell & Reed; Russell, Kansas Middle School Counselor; started the Great Bend CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program and ended her career in the Wichita Public School System as a Middle School Counselor. Natalie and Don supported international congregations as an interim pastor: Northern Ireland, northern England and appointments with the American Churches Abroad in London, England; Bogota, Columbia; Brasilia, Brazil; Bali, Indonesia. Don and Natalie built a vacation cabin in Pitkin, Colorado. Natalie was a summer fixture in Pitkin, where she had spoken the previous week as the place where she wanted to end her days. While serving as President of the Pitkin Historical and Community Association her crowning achievement was the construction of the Community Center. Natalie was an accomplished pianist and loved singing and accompanying throughout her life. She loved traveling (to over 60 countries), music, games, people, deep conversations, laughing, theatre, socializing with her many friends, as well as with her immediate and extended family. Natalie was an extraordinary leader and always stepped up to wherever help was needed. Natalie Zook was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and brother Robert Zink. She is survived by her husband, her two children, her brothers Carl Zink and OJ Zink. Her Memorial will be Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 East First Street, Wichita, Kansas. Burial Services to be held at Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery, Pawnee County (Larned), Kansas, Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM. A Special Memorial will be held Friday, July 26th at 11:00 AM in The Community Building in Pitkin, Colorado. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close