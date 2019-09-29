Natasha McQuary

Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
McQuary, Natasha 49, passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visitation: 2 - 8 p.m. with family present 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019. Both will be held at Smith Mortuary, Derby, 1415 North Rock Rd; Natasha is survived by her husband, Timothy McQuary; daughter, Ashley McQuary; father, Jon E. (Meribeth) Miller; mother, Rose Mary (Ed) Templin; step-sister, Melissa Templin; loving extended family and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the ADA Diabetes Camps, 608 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203; Beauties and Beasts, PO Box 783001 Wichita, KS 67278. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
