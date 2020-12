Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathaline Zoglman

May 10, 1930 - December 3, 2020

Ost, Kansas - Nathaline "Nath" (Friess) Zoglman, 90, retired homemaker/quilter, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at home, Cheney, KS. Preceded in death by her husband Henry "Hank" Zoglman, her parents Fred and Anna Friess, siblings Cleo Friess, David Friess, Elsie Paddock, Jim Friess and Joan Irsik, grandsons Brett Zoglman and Tom Goetz. Survivors, children Cleo (Mary) Zoglman, Wanda (Steve) Day, Steve (Anita) Zoglman, Mary (Mike) Goetz, Joyce (Tim) Helten, Pat (Tom) McDowell and Karen Zoglman, 34 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren. Rosary at 7:00 pm Sunday, Dec 6, 2020, Funeral Mass 10:30 am Monday, Dec 7, 2020, both at St Joseph Church, Ost, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial to St. Joseph Catholic Church.





