PARK CITY-Felzien, Ned DeWayne 88, retired letter carrier, passed into God's hands on June 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his family, caregivers, and friends. He was born in St. Francis, Kansas to Edward and Eva Felzien. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend and will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen Felzien, daughters Amy Carter (Shawn Carter) and Lisa Melton (Darren Melton), grandchildren, Luke and Jacob Carter and Katy and Tyler Melton, his brother, Tom Felzien, many other family and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church, 5356 N. Hillside: visitation at 10 am, funeral at 11 am. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019