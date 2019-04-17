Neil E. Roach

Roach, Neil E. 80, former K.U. Medical Center Chairman of Psychiatry and Medical Director of Charter Hospital, Wichita, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Survivors include his wife: Barbara, Wichita; daughters: Sydney (Paul) Lindquist, Columbus, OH; Kathy (George) Johns, LaFayette, CO; brothers: Glenn (Carolyn) Roach, Bella Vista, AR; Charles (Anne) Roach, Halstead; sister: Laurel (Dave) Fretz, Shrewsbury, VT; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita. Memorials may be given to Wichita Children's Home or in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019
