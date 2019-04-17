Roach, Neil E. 80, former K.U. Medical Center Chairman of Psychiatry and Medical Director of Charter Hospital, Wichita, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Survivors include his wife: Barbara, Wichita; daughters: Sydney (Paul) Lindquist, Columbus, OH; Kathy (George) Johns, LaFayette, CO; brothers: Glenn (Carolyn) Roach, Bella Vista, AR; Charles (Anne) Roach, Halstead; sister: Laurel (Dave) Fretz, Shrewsbury, VT; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita. Memorials may be given to Wichita Children's Home or in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
