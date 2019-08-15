Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neitha L. Oland. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Oland, Neitha L. 80, passed away on August 11th after a brief hospitalization. She was born to Melvin T. & Lois Jones in 1939 and was one of seven children. After growing up in Wichita, she met the love of her life, Glenn "Oley" Oland at Joyland. They soon married and Neitha began her life as an Air Force wife, which she dearly loved. They traveled the world and had three children, Kathy (Oland) Carroll, Glenn Oland, Jr. and Dave Oland. Neitha, more commonly called "Granny" by everyone that met her, loved with her whole heart. She taught us to be generous, to keep your shoes spit-shined, that dogs make life better, to eat ice cream and cheeseburgers to your heart's content (and in that order) and to care for as many children as you are able. She loved all children and was especially proud of her grandchildren: Kate (Oland) Galligan, Joseph Oland, Bekah (Carroll) DeMieri, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Carroll and Benjamin Carroll. Her face would light up in the presence of her great grandchildren: Gavin and Connor Galligan, Maddie DeMieri and Elliott Oland. We rejoice knowing that Neitha has been reunited with her beloved Oley and is now at peace. Neitha is survived by three siblings (Marvin Jones, Tom Jones and Jacque Murray), numerous nieces and nephews and countless children (now adults) that she cared for and loved in her daycare. A special thank you to Neitha and Oley's best friend, Paul Magan, and to Drew O'Quinn for all the love shown over the years. Please join in a celebration of Neitha's life at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 18th at Lakeview Funeral Home. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Neitha's honor to the : PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or at Neitha's family invites everyone to stay following services for a catered reception with Hors d'oeuvres.



Oland, Neitha L. 80, passed away on August 11th after a brief hospitalization. She was born to Melvin T. & Lois Jones in 1939 and was one of seven children. After growing up in Wichita, she met the love of her life, Glenn "Oley" Oland at Joyland. They soon married and Neitha began her life as an Air Force wife, which she dearly loved. They traveled the world and had three children, Kathy (Oland) Carroll, Glenn Oland, Jr. and Dave Oland. Neitha, more commonly called "Granny" by everyone that met her, loved with her whole heart. She taught us to be generous, to keep your shoes spit-shined, that dogs make life better, to eat ice cream and cheeseburgers to your heart's content (and in that order) and to care for as many children as you are able. She loved all children and was especially proud of her grandchildren: Kate (Oland) Galligan, Joseph Oland, Bekah (Carroll) DeMieri, Hannah Carroll, Rachel Carroll and Benjamin Carroll. Her face would light up in the presence of her great grandchildren: Gavin and Connor Galligan, Maddie DeMieri and Elliott Oland. We rejoice knowing that Neitha has been reunited with her beloved Oley and is now at peace. Neitha is survived by three siblings (Marvin Jones, Tom Jones and Jacque Murray), numerous nieces and nephews and countless children (now adults) that she cared for and loved in her daycare. A special thank you to Neitha and Oley's best friend, Paul Magan, and to Drew O'Quinn for all the love shown over the years. Please join in a celebration of Neitha's life at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 18th at Lakeview Funeral Home. Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Neitha's honor to the : PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or at Neitha's family invites everyone to stay following services for a catered reception with Hors d'oeuvres. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lakeview Funeral Home Wichita , KS (316) 684-8200 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.