Daugherty, Nelda "Kay" It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing on June 10, 2019 in the home. She was a very courageous woman and full of love, kindness, and selflessness. Kay was born September 26, 1945 to Carl Sr. and Neva (Bryant) Plummer at their home in Cherryvale, KS. Kay will be remembered and missed by her daughter, Regina Lehman; son, Richard Bills; sisters, Diana (Don) McWhirt, Jody (Dan) McDowell; and brother, James Plummer. She was the best grandmother one could ask for to Jewel (Brandon) Poe, Brandy (Will) Baxter, Aubreona (David) McClellan, Kayla (Joe) Gandy and Calvin (Amanda) Lehman. She was an amazing great-grandma to 10 great-grandkids, aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held June 22, 2019 at Botanica Gardens, 6 to 8 p.m., dinner provided. Memorials established with Cancer Center of Wichita and Cherryvale High School Scholarship Fund for FFA.

