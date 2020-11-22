Nell HeyenApril 4, 1940 - November 18, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Nell Heyen, 80, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 after a short battle with COVID-19. Nell was born on April 4, 1940 in Emporia, Kansas to Gertrude and Clarence Brown. She graduated from Pratt High School in 1958 and married the love of her life, Stanley the night of her high school graduation. They raised their two sons, Brad and Darin and created a family full of love and wonderful memories. There were family trips, camping, water-skiing, and hours of watching baseball, basketball, football, golf and working school events. Being outnumbered by the boys in the family she mastered the art of handling their jokes and mischief.Nell loved children and sharing her many talents with them. While raising her sons and running a home daycare, Nell received her degree in teaching from Wichita State University, eventually receiving her master's degree and graduating Cum Laude. Nell taught many ages and as she was always one up to a challenge, found her calling in middle school science. She eventually retired but continued to substitute for several years.Nell's other passion was music. She was an accomplished singer and musician playing the piano, clarinet, bells, autoharp, maracas and tambourine. She was a soprano vocalist and was a member of the Melodiers Chorus. She was a part of the Kansas Singing Ambassadors on a trip to Europe, singing in many cathedrals and basilicas.Nell had a great love for the Lord. She taught Sunday school for nearly 60 years and volunteered her time at Vacation Bible schools, nurseries, welcome desks, weddings, and funerals. She also shared her musical talents as a member of the Praise team and church choir.Nell was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, serving as local and district president and through this organization aided various philanthropic organizations such as HeartSpring, Goodwill and many more. Nell was a talented artist and added her artistic flair to scrapbooks, cards, ceramics, paintings and more. She was an avid reader and loved a good mystery. If it was written by James Patterson, all the better!Above all else, Nell loved her family with great devotion. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were truly the love of her life. She spent countless hours sharing her many talents with them and was always there for them.Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; her parents, sister, Irene DeVaney and brother, Clarence Brown. She is survived by her sons Brad (Jackie) Heyen and Darin (Lauren) Heyen; grandchildren Bryce, Taylor, Eric, Maddie, Kalyn, Megan and Jake and her great grandchildren, Brenden, Devin, Natalie, Ava and Rosie and brother Robert Brown.Contributions may be made to the First Mennonite Brethren Church, Wichita, Kansas – Forward Campaign, 8000 West 21st Street, Wichita, Kansas 67205.Services will be private. A celebration of Nell's life will be held at a later date where we will join in singing with Nell and the choirs of angels.