SACHSE, TX-Hoff, Nellie Alice Rogers Capron 100, was born on Oct. 7, 1918 in Fairview, KS to Charles and Ethyl (Cyphers) Rogers. As a 1936 graduate of Fairview H.S. she attended Highland Community College and taught in a one-room country schoolhouse. In 1942, Nellie enlisted in the Women's Marine Reserve commissioned to Second Lieutenant in WWII. She married Cpt. Warren B. Capron in 1948 having one child, Carolanne. Widowed in 1952, she graduated from Wichita University with a master's degree in education while also teaching at Christopher Rankin (Wichita Collegiate School). In 1974, Nellie married Eryll Hoff and lived in Wellington until his death. As Dean of the Lower School, she retired from WCS in 1983 as a 1st grade teacher and moved to Garland, TX and eventually Sachse to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ethyl Rogers; siblings, Arvilla Chrisenberry, Darwin, Myron, Lyle, Lowell and Lloyd Rogers; husbands, Warren Capron and Eryll Hoff. She is survived by her only child, Carolanne Capron-Reid, Sachse Tx; granddaughters, Barbara Youngman, Brenda Matlock, Bethany Eakle; and many great-grandchildren, step-grandkids, nieces and nephews. Internment will take place in Hiawatha, Kansas at Mt. Hope Cemetery - date pending. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Barnabas Building Fund, 1200 North Shiloh Road, Garland, TX, 75042 or the Women's Marine Association.

