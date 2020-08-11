1/
Nellie May (Empson) Kurtz
1921 - 2020
SALINA-Kurtz, Nellie May (Empson) 98, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away July 26, 2020 in Olathe, Kansas. She was born Nellie May Demanette on November 28, 1921 in Aurora, Kansas, the youngest daughter of 12 children. Nellie married George Elvin Empson in 1941 and they settled in Concordia where they had 3 children. At one time they owned the Pastime Cafe. People enjoyed good food and Nellie's home-baked pies every day. In 1967, she married Herbert C. Kurtz and they lived in Salina, Kansas. Nellie was very active in the DAV, VFW, and American Legion Auxiliaries, as well as the 8 and 40. She held various offices in the organizations and volunteered in numerous other capacities as well. Nellie was an avid bowler and volunteered for many years at St. John's Hospital in Salina. She worked at a wide variety of jobs in her lifetime. When Nellie moved to Wichita in 2001, she remained very active in the same organizations and also volunteered for 12 years at the Dole V.A. Hospital. She lived in Haysville, where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She relocated to Olathe in 2015. Nellie was preceded in death by both husbands, her sons John and James, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Empson of Olathe; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Nellie was interred at the Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Salina, Kansas on July 29, 2020. Donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans, V.F.W., American Legion, and 8 and 40, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
