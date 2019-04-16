REDMOND, WA-McKeever, Neva Mae was born December 18, 1934 to Oakla and Olivia Leighty. Neva passed away at her residence in Redmond, Wa on April 6, 2019. She leaves behind her son, Sam Mattingly, his wife Sandy; grandchildren, Lucy Coffey (Ryan), Jack Mattingly (Jesse), Cody Deane, Savannah Deane; two great-grandchildren, Grant Jeffery Coffey and Ellie Neva Coffey. Also, sisters, Ramona Story, Betty Evans, Norma Nicholas, Esther Briggs; brothers, Jim Leighty, Sparks (Wanda) Leighty, Stephen Leighty and Tim Leighty; many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Neva was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rosemary Zerger. She was a 1952 graduate of Sylvia High School, Sylvia, Ks. Cremation at Elemental Cremation and Burial in Bellvue, Wa.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019