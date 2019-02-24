Notice Guest Book View Sign

Phan, Nhan Thanh On Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Nhan Thanh Phan, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the young age of 64. Nhan was born on November 7, 1954 in Go Cong, Vietnam. He emigrated from Vietnam to the United States in 1975 where he eventually settled in Wichita, KS. Nhan raised a family with his wife, Kim, and proudly worked as a tooling machinist at Beechcraft for 40 years. Nhan was known for his selflessness, work ethic, and wittiness. He was a proud active member of the Vietnamese Air Force community in Wichita. He loved to enjoy his coffee every morning while looking over the fruits and vegetables he grew on his 5 acres of land. As an immigrant hoping to provide endless opportunities for his family, his greatest joy was seeing his children succeed in their dreams and career aspirations. Nhan was preceded in death by his father, Ban Van Phan, and brother, Long Phan. He is survived by his wife: Kim Nguyen Phan, daughters: Loan Phan, Linda Phan, Lily Phan and son: Dr. Francis Phan. He is also joined by several siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews both in Kansas and Vietnam. A memorial will be established in Nhan's name at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. A wake will be held at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary at 6555 E. Central Ave., Wichita, KS 67206 on February 27, 2019 at 4 pm. The funeral service will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 3313 E Grand St, Wichita, KS 67218 on February 28, 2019 at 10am. Share tributes online at:

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019

