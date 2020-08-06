1/1
Nicholas A. Blue
Blue, Nicholas A. 40, passed Sun., July. 26, 2020. Nicholas Alan Blue was born May 7th, 1980, at St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. Nicholas was the only child born to Anita Blue and Brent Foster. Nicholas dedicated his life early to the Lord as he was baptized at the Church Of The Living God in Wichita, KS. During his childhood, Nick went to Holy Savior Elementary and later graduated from Wichita Northwest High school. A firm believer in education and self-improvement, Nicholas went to Wichita Area Technical College, where he earned a technical certification in screen printing. Nicholas also continued his education at National American University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, maintaining a 4.0 during his college career. On the Twenty-Six Day of July in the year of our Lord Twenty-Twenty, Mr. Nicholas Alan Blue took flight with angels to thine place of rest from Wichita, Kansas. The reflections upon Nick's life sojourn will take place at one hour before noon on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the most blessed Holy sanctuary of the Central Community Church, 6100 West Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209. To view a full obituary, convey condolences or sign an online registry, please go to www.biglowfuneraldirectors.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Biglow Funeral Directors Of Wichita, INC.
957 North Oliver
Wichita, KS 67208
316-247-5492
