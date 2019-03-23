Nicholas J. Daniel

CONWAY SPRINGS-Daniel, Nicholas J. 34, died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Rosary 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs. Survivors: parents: Pam and Jerry Hilger of Conway Springs, KS; Ralph and Debbie Daniel of Pratt, KS; brothers: Jeremy (Jasmine) Watts of Anthony, Russell (Misha) Watts of Savanna, GA, Eric (Michelle) Daniel of Garden City, GA; sisters: Azure (Dave) Eslinger, Jennifer (Jesse) Aughtman of Anthony; Kadee Hilger of Conway Springs; grandparents: Terry and Carol Drosselmeyer of Anthony. Memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 23, 2019
