CLEARWATER-Frost, Nicholas J. "Nick" age 20, Private in U.S. Marine Corps, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Services: 1 p.m., Thursday, February 20, Clearwater United Methodist Church. Gathering of family and friends after services: 3 p.m., St. John's Parish Hall, Clonmel. Preceded by grandmother, Betty J. Bixler. Survivors: parents, Gregory and Amber (Bixler) Frost of Clearwater; siblings, Gregory (Lacy) Frost, Kyler (Grace) Frost, all of Colwich, Aeriana (Colton) Whitney of Cheney, Cheyenne Frost, Cole Bixler-Large, both of Clearwater; grandparents, Russell and Millie Frost of Clearwater, Butch Bixler of Coweta, OK; great-grandmother, Betty Adams of Coweta, OK. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY, 10306. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020